The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has closed West Beach from the Santa Barbara Harbor to 1/4 mile east of the Mission Creek outfall because of an untreated sewage spill.

Public Health officials say at least 9,000 gallons of sewage was released from a sewer manhole into Mission Creek near Vernon Rd. and Stanley Dr.

The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water until testing determines it is once again safe for recreational use.