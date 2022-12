Santa Claus has landed his sleigh in Solvang.

Santa set up shop at Solvang Park and is ready to make kids' Christmas wishes come true.

Photos with Santa are free of charge. You can catch him on Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KSBY spoke with one family who attended the event on Sunday.

"Today's the winter festival, so it's just we really enjoy all of everything that it brings," said the Cruz family.

Santa will return to the North Pole on Dec. 18.