Santa Claus returns to the Central Coast

Santa will be visiting the Central Coast beginning this weekend.

This comes right in time for his annual winter residency at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

There will be an opening ceremony at 1 p.m. today to welcome Big Red, who will ride into town on a firetruck.

There will also be a live performance from the SLO County Band.

Attendees can also find a mailbox outside of Santa’s House, where kids can mail their Christmas wishlist to the North Pole.

To receive a response from Santa, the child must submit their letter by Sunday, December 15th.

Organizers are also looking for Elf volunteers to help families visit and take photos with Santa.

The positions they are looking to fill include greeter, photographer, and photo printing/cashier.

You can apply to be a volunteer by clicking on this link.

Santa will be in town up until Tuesday, December 24th.

Santa's House Hours:

Thursday 1–7 PM

Friday 1–7 PM

Saturday 1–7 PM

Sunday 1–7 PM

*Monday, December 23, 1–7 PM

*Tuesday, December 24, 10 AM –1 PM

This event is Sponsored by The San Luis Obispo Collection.