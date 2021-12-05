Santa Claus trades his reindeer for the Pacific Surfliner

Following last year's lock down, "Santa on the Surfliner" has returned this year to SLO's Amtrak Station and Railroad Museum.

Santa arrived at the station at about 12:39 p.m. on Saturday, getting off the train and greeting families until getting on the special Amtrak Sleigh to go to the Railroad Museum.

“We always try to make it a great time for everybody in the community, they learn more about Amtrak, they see the train, they visit the museum,” said Gary See, the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum’s exhibit manager.

The free event put on by the museum was an opportunity for kids to give Santa their Christmas wishes in a fun and interactive way.

Santa stayed at the museum until the very last kid got a chance to meet him.

“We open the museum up for free today, so they get to roam around and see everything for free and just have a nice fun time here,” added See.

The SLO Railroad Museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information on the SLO Railroad Museum and upcoming events can be found at https://slorrm.com/.