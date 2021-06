The Santa Margarita Lions Club is hosting a community blood drive on Saturday, June 12.

The Vitalant bloodmobile will be located near J's Cafe at 22412 El Camino Real from noon to 4 p.m.

Vitalant says they are facing an urgent need for blood and platelet donors.

To sign up for an appointment to donate, visit Vitalant.org, call (805) 542-8500, or scan the QR code below.