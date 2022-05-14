Santa Margarita community comes together after fire leaves families displaced

The community is coming together following a fire that spread quickly through the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park Friday afternoon, destroying five homes.

The Red Cross and the community are working together.

"Coming home and seeing that children aren't gonna be able to sleep in their own beds tonight is devastating," said Bethany Holt, who lives a few houses down from where the fire broke out.

While no one was hurt, a dog and a few chinchillas died in the blaze.

"Everything that they lost today is very sad and we're just here to comfort them and provide Red Cross services to them, shelter and feeding and help them get back on their feet," said Cynthia Fisher, Red Cross response team supervisor.

The Red Cross, among the first on the ground to help survivors, assists with the long road to recovery.

"Even if it's just a hug that we can give them today, it matters that they have somebody that they can connect with," said Fisher.

A community dinner was organized by neighbors within hours of the fire. Fundraising efforts are now underway to get food, clothing, and basic supplies to those in need.

"My son is actually friends with one of the kids here who lost his home, they're in the same class together," said Holt. "It's devastating, my home's right over here, it's not far and it could have been a part of all of this."

The destruction is now hitting close to home in a tight-knit community.

"Just remember who your neighbors are and even if you have differences, be there for them because things like this could happen and it can really rip a community apart if you don't stand together," said Holt.

If you want to help, you can drop off food or clothing at the park's main office off Pinal Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say the close proximity of the mobile homes made battling the flames even more difficult. They have not said exactly how many people have been displaced.

