A fire broke out early morning in Santa Margarita and burned down a barn on Wednesday, November 30.

The fire was reported around 4:43 a.m. and occurred on Parkhill Road and Rattlesnake Creek Road, according to San Luis Obispo County CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE says the fire burned down a 1500 sq ft barn.

The cause is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.