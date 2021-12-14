Santa Margarita man sentenced to 100 years in prison for child sex abuse

A Santa Margarita man was sentenced Monday to 100 years to life in prison for sex crimes against children.

In October, a jury found Michael Anthony Brians, 61, guilty of eight felonies related to the sexual abuse of three children between 1992 and 2016.

During the trial, two additional victims were allowed to testify about how Brians abused them as children. That abuse reportedly began in 1988, but due to the statute of limitations, these earlier acts were not able to be charged as separate crimes in this case.

At Monday's sentencing hearing, one of the victims spoke in court and victim impact statements from two other survivors were read for the judge's consideration.

"We sincerely applaud the courage of the survivors who testified and the tenacity of the law enforcement personnel who gathered and reviewed all of the evidence," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa B. Muscari who supervises the District Attorney's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prosecution Unit. "These verdicts send a clear message that we will prosecute child sexual predators to the maximum extent of the law."

"Crimes against children and vulnerable victims must be strongly punished," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "This life in prison sentence not only punishes this predator, but it also sends a strong message to others that you will be sought out, prosecuted and separated from society if you commit such horrific crimes. These survivors' bravery will surely encourage others to report their own victimization."