Santa Maria: 1 hospitalized after car fire turned into vegetation fire

Posted at 5:08 AM, Jul 28, 2023
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jul 28, 2023

Crews are still on scene after a vehicle fire turned into a vegetation fire in Santa Maria.

It happened about one mile past Pine Canyon Rd., along SR166.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle was soon engulfed in flames.

At around 1:35 a.m, the hillside alongside the vehicle also caught fire.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, by 2:35 a.m all forward progress had been stopped.

One patient has been transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you when more information is released.

