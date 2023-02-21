Santa Maria accepting applications for Hometown Heroes program

The City of Santa Maria is now accepting nominations for the Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

The program was created in 2016 to honor Santa Maria residents who serve or have served in the military. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders, healthcare professionals, and other essential workers are also now included.

Those selected for the program are honored with a 3-foot by 6-foot banner placed along South College Drive.

For more information and to download an application, click here.

