Santa Maria announces 2021 Hometown Heroes list

The City of Santa Maria has announced the Hometown Heroes Class of 2021.

This recognition honors active military personnel, veterans, first responders and essential workers.

The city recognizes their service with a certificate of appreciation and a banner. Each banner will be displayed on College Dr. for the next six months.

The 2021 Class of Honorees is:

Sue Anderson and the Healthcare Team at Marian Regional Medical Center

Mariah Savannah Arellano – Navy

Mikayla Arriola – Navy

Albert R. Bohl – Marine Corps

Arturo Carrasco – Army

Catarino Chavez – Essential Worker (Agriculture)

James A. Cozart – Air Force

Manuel Flores – Air Force

Frederick James Inguito – Army

Eustaquio M. Labastida – Army

Sammy Theodore Labastida – Army

Pamela McNeil – Air Force and First Responder

Monica Palacios – Essential Worker (Social Services)

Alice Patino – City of Santa Maria Mayor

Christopher E. Rodriguez – Marine Corps

Raymundo Toledo – Essential Worker (Agriculture)

Rafael Torres – Marine Corps and First Responder

Elijah F. Uvalle – Navy

Myrl A. Wallace – Navy

Leticia Rios Zamudio – Essential Worker (Social Services)

The city says that applications are open for the Summer of 2022 Class of Honorees. Information is available on the city's website.