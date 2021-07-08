Watch
Santa Maria announces return of Concerts in the Park

KSBY
The Concerts in the Park series is set to return starting July 18.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 08, 2021
Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park are set to return this summer.

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. announced that the series is coming back, with the first concert scheduled for Sunday, July 18.

The Brass Factory, a nine-piece band that genres including Classic Rock, Motown and Soul, will be playing from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria. The park is at 2625 South College Drive.

The concerts are free, fun and family-friendly, the Recreation and Parks Department says. They encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks, and to invite family and friends.

