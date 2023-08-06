Santa Maria aquatic center reopens after three-month closure

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria has reopened following three months of closure for renovations.

During the closure, officials said the center's pool chemical operating systems underwent improvements. They also upgraded the pump room with modern equipment.

Community members were able to swim at The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center during the pool's closure.

The center is located at 600 South McClelland Street. It is open Monday - Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Kids five and under are free. Ages 6 - 17 cost $1.50. Ages 18- 64 cost $3.00. Ages 65 and up cost $1.50.

