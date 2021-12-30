Santa Maria arts center offering monthly workshops for the community

Community members in Santa Maria got to test out their creative skills during a piñata-making workshop Wednesday afternoon.

Corazon del Pueblo, a cultural and arts center in Santa Maria, has been holding art workshops for the community once a month.

They started in October with a different theme each month.

December's theme was piñatas.

Evelyn Ornelas helped demonstrate how to make the paper-mache piñatas with flour, water and newspaper.

"Since it's such a small group you get to connect more with people you thought you would never connect with. You get to exchange recipes, you get to exchange what you do for the holidays. For our sugar skull workshop, we ended up just talking about what we do and what we like to cook and sharing recipes and we all got to make a friend that day. It was really exciting and that's kinda what we want to accomplish with these workshops," Ornelas said about the workshops.

To learn more about the programs available at the arts center, visit CorazonDelPueblo.org.