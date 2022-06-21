Santa Maria asks residents to donate blood

Santa Maria is asking residents to sign up to donate blood, to help end the current blood shortage.

Vitalant is currently facing a blood shortage after collecting around 13,000 fewer blood donations in April and May 2022 than in the same months the year before.

A blood drive, hosted by the City of Santa Maria and Vitalant, will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

It will be held in Vitalant’s Bloodmobile, across from the Santa Maria Public Library.

Those interested in donating can click here to make an appointment.