A new judge has been selected to serve in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the appointment of Catherine Swysen, 61.

She’s been managing partner at Sanger Swysen & Dunkle law firm in Santa Maria since 1997, where Newsom’s office says she has held several positions, including associate and law clerk, since 1992.

Swysen, who earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Barbara College of Law, fills the vacancy by Judge Ginger E. Garrett’s retirement.