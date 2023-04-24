Santa Maria bakery expands to Orcutt

A local bakery is celebrating the opening of its second location.

Gina’s Piece of Cake has called the Santa Maria Town Center Mall home for years, but is now expanding to Old Town Orcutt in the former location of The Shift Restaurant at 205 E. Clark Ave.

Owner Gina Martin says the store’s soft opening was Monday and they’ll celebrate the grand opening next week.

Some new things for the Orcutt store include an espresso machine, couch for seating and a merchandise room.

"Really excited about opening an Orcutt,” Martin told KSBY. “We've been wanting to do this for quite some time. It just never felt right, so this opportunity came up and we decided to go for it and it's so far, so good."

She previously said the bulk of the baking would still be done at the Santa Maria location and then taken to Orcutt, although cookies and smaller items will be baked on site.

