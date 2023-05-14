Community members were able to enjoy the Santa Maria Barbecue Festival for a day of fun, great food, and lots of good music.

This year's event was a 21 and older event.

There were food and merchandise vendors and cold beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing.

"It's going really well. Can't complain. Handing out free tacos. Everybody's loving it," Gilbert Montoya, Santa Maria Tri-Tip Company owner told KSBY.

There was a professional competition with local celebrity judges that voted on the "best barbecue" in the area as local businesses and professionals competed for bragging rights and the number one branding iron award.

There was also a separate competition for "best backyard cook."