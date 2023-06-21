Santa Maria-Bonita School District holding upcoming job fair

The Santa Maria-Bonita school district is looking to fill several jobs.

The district is holding a job fair expo on June 30 and July 1 and says “people will be able to apply, test, and in many cases, interview, for positions all in the same day.”

Open positions include custodians, food service workers, health assistants, student supervision aids and instructional assistants for the upcoming school year. School nurses and substitute teachers are also needed.

District officials say many positions are full time and include health benefits while others are part-time or have flexible hours. They add that numerous positions are ideal for bilingual applicants.

Applications will be accepted during the job fair from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Applicants need to bring a government-issued ID and a copy of their high school diploma/GED or equivalent.

The district says resumes, while optional, are helpful, adding that people are advised to bring recent copies of DMV printouts, typing or CPR certificates as some positions will require those.

Hiring experts will be on-site to assistant applicants through the process.

For more information, call 805-361-8123. For a list of current job openings for the district, click here and search “Santa Maria-Bonita School District.”

