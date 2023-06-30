Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosting job fair

The first day of a two-day job fair for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District kicked off today.

The school district has several positions of need currently vacant, including bus drivers, classroom aides, food service workers, bilingual instructional assistants and more, primarily those that work with children, according to Pete Bland, the assistant superintendent of human resources at SMBSD.

Instructional assistants are in most need by the district, Bland said.

Those interested in applying can visit the district office on Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office is located at 708 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria.

"The best thing about working for the Santa Maria Community School District is that you get to work with kids,” Bland said. “Kids are the first and foremost of what our mission is. And we want people that love working with children and that that's their desire"

Applicants should expect to fill out paperwork and take tests when they are there.

This district is "the largest school district in Santa Barbara County with about 17,500 pre-Kindergarten through 8th-grade students," SMBSD's website reads. "In the heart of the coastal agricultural area, we celebrate our families and the support they provide to the students of the district. The district is comprised of seventeen elementary schools, four junior high schools, and one combined elementary and junior high. The district is committed to high-quality education for each student to develop students who are prepared for limitless possibilities and achievements using their unique gifts and talents to develop skills to reach their maximum potential."