Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosts Job Seeker Expo

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will hold a Job Seeker Expo on Friday and Saturday to accept applications for a variety of jobs in the district.

The event will be at the district office in Santa Maria at 708 Miller Street on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open positions for the coming year include school custodians, food service workers, instructional assistants, student supervision aides, and health assistants.

The district is also hiring elementary school counselors, school nurses, and substitute teachers.

"This is a definite place where you can start a career and there's room for advancement," said Nora Vargas, personal clerk for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Many positions are ideal for bilingual applicants, and positions range from full-time with health benefits to part-time with flexible hours.

Anyone attending who is looking for a job must bring government-issued identification, a copy of their high school diploma/GED or equivalent, and a resume.

Hiring experts from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Human Resources Department will be available to guide applicants through the hiring process.

People will be able to apply, test, and in many cases interview for positions all on the same day.

Current job openings can be found under Santa Maria-Bonita School District on the EdJoin website.

Additional positions will come available throughout the school year.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will maintain a pool of applicants based on the submissions at the Job Seeker Expo.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is an equal opportunity employer.

For more information, call 805-361-8123.