Santa Maria breaks ground on Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center

The City of Santa Maria held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center.

The park will be just over six acres and will feature a native plant garden, a spacious lawn, a water retention basin, a parking lot, a walking path, trees, and landscaping to reflect the local area.

The cultural center, spanning over 10,000 square feet, will feature a lobby, multi-use area, historical displays, restrooms, a kitchen, and a storage-custodial area.

It will be designed in the style of a barn as a tribute to the early Japanese agricultural pioneers who settled in Santa Maria and established the agricultural economy.

Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center will be located north of Betteravia Rd. between South College Dr. and South Bradley Rd.

The city envisions the center as a year-round recreational destination for cultural events.

