Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria breaks ground on Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center

Enos Ranch groundbreaking.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center in Santa Maria on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Enos Ranch groundbreaking.jpg
Posted at 6:19 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 21:26:15-04

The City of Santa Maria held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center.

The park will be just over six acres and will feature a native plant garden, a spacious lawn, a water retention basin, a parking lot, a walking path, trees, and landscaping to reflect the local area.

The cultural center, spanning over 10,000 square feet, will feature a lobby, multi-use area, historical displays, restrooms, a kitchen, and a storage-custodial area.

It will be designed in the style of a barn as a tribute to the early Japanese agricultural pioneers who settled in Santa Maria and established the agricultural economy.

Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center will be located north of Betteravia Rd. between South College Dr. and South Bradley Rd.

The city envisions the center as a year-round recreational destination for cultural events.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg