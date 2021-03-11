Santa Maria business leaders partner with education program to offer experiences for local students

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the local non-profit Partners in Education to connect Santa Maria Valley businesses with local students who want hands-on career experience.

The Chamber currently has dozens of students waiting to enter the workforce program.

"The Chamber really recognizes the importance of local workforce development. Our businesses need that next generation of business leaders that are going to be here in the community and we're really excited to partner with the Santa Barbara County Department of Education and the Partners in Education program in expanding the presence of those programs in northern Santa Barbara County," said Molly Schiff, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Director of Community Engagement.

Schiff says it is a win for students looking for work experience and a win for businesses providing the training.

Businesses that want to be a part of the program can contact the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.