Santa Maria CHP responds to unsafe driving seen near school drop-off areas

California Highway Patrol in Santa Maria is working to improve pedestrian safety in the Orcutt area with an enforcement operation.

A pedestrian safety operation will take place Tuesday, Oct. 18 where law enforcement will focus on motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe illegal actions.

CHP says they have been seeing more reckless driving, especially in school areas since school has returned to in-person learning. This comes after a child was hit and injured in Santa Maria while walking to school last week.

CHP hopes this will help educate and encourage community members to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking and biking.

The operation will take place at heavily traveled crosswalks identified as having a high number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries. Those who are stopped during this safety operation may be issued warnings or citations.

CHP says this enforcement is in response to the recent vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area. They hope this approach will help mitigate any future collisions.