Santa Maria City Council approves downtown housing project

The Santa Maria City Council voted to approve a permit for a new downtown apartment structure.

The building will be at the location of the former Fallas store on the corner of Broadway and Main Street, across from the Santa Maria Town Center Hall.

The project will include 102 new apartments, and is part of the city’s ongoing effort to find new spots for housing.

The project might result in a possible relocation of Downtown Fridays, and the city is considering alternative sites for the weekly summer event.