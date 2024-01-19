Santa Maria City Council approves new development within airport district

A new development called the Santa Maria Airport Business Park was approved by the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday.

The project will be located south of the Santa Maria airport between Foster Road and Union Valley Parkway.

According to Glen Morris, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, the first phase of construction will begin with road repairs along Foxenwood Lane and later adding over 700 self-storage units.

“The self-storage unit that was the project that was specifically approved by the city council will be the first piece that’s built,” said Morris. “But in addition, they also approved some of the roadwork that will be done to open up additional pieces of land right there.”

With the plan already in place, city officials are preparing to add the necessary utilities in the area.

“What’s important about it is that when they do that first piece - they begin to bring the infrastructure into the property, right, and so, sewer, and water, and electrical, and all of those things that we don’t kind of think about but have to be put into place first,” said Morris.

The Santa Maria Airport Business Park will also feature a 450-square-foot mini-warehouse on the 500-acre site.

Morris says the property will also be home to large retail businesses for bulk goods such as lumber, building equipment and supplies, landscape plants, and other home improvement materials.

“The second piece that they’re trying to bring in will be a larger retail use,” Morris said. “It won’t be a Lowe’s but think of it being something like that.”

The purpose of the development is to serve those living in south Santa Maria, Orcutt, and the surrounding communities.

Over time, city leaders hope the development will provide increased job opportunities and enhance the quality of the airport.

“This is really about creating community serving uses that will benefit the airport financially which in the long run will help them invest in the quality of the airport.”

Morris told KSBY News that the construction for the 'Santa Maria Airport Business Park' development is expected to begin sometime this year.