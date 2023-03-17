Santa Maria city crews continue storm cleanup

Crews are continuously working in Santa Maria to cleanup after these latest winter storms.

City officials say much of the work is due to the large amount of water from the Jan. 9 storm, and that Tuesday's storm added to the work.

The Santa Maria Public Works Director, Brett Fulgoni, says after the Jan. 9 storm, crews got a pump to drop the level of the water basin so it could receive more rain.

"It's been exhausting to say the least. the crews have been really hard at work, burning the midnight oil trying to make sure everything stays clear and that everything's going to function when we receive a big rain," said Fulgoni

He says crews also cleared a lot of debris and closed roads to ensure the safety of city residents.