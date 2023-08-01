Santa Maria city leaders looking to install updated, safer crosswalks as kids return to school

People in Santa Maria are bracing for an increase in morning traffic next week, as thousands of students grab their backpacks and embark on a new school year.

City Public Works Director Brett Fulgoni says for the past four years, his team of engineers has met with school principals throughout Santa Maria, looking for ways to improve daily transportation to and from school.

“We went around to all the different schools, observed peak traffic flows along with when kids are coming to school and going home from school, to observe the issues firsthand that the schools had,” Fulgoni told KSBY.

He says after their outreach, they identified 55 crosswalks that needed improvements, as well as 72 locations in town that were in need of ADA upgrades.

Last year, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments awarded the city more than $100,000 for Santa Maria’s Safe Routes to School Program. The Santa Maria City Council is expected to approve those funds on Tuesday, giving Fulgoni’s department the green light to get started.

“You will see crosswalks being painted differently so they are more visible. You will see crosswalks moving so they are more visible, so that they are more intuitive,” Fulgoni explained. “You will also see curb ramps being replaced to be more ADA accessible.”

Meanwhile, as kids return to the classroom next week, local families are gearing up for the spike in morning traffic.

“It is a bit nerve-wracking because there is a lot of traffic, and you want to make sure you don’t hit any children. It is just a busy time!” said Patricia Kell, of Santa Maria.

Kell says she has been driving her family to school for years, and ahead of the new semester, she gave her granddaughter, Bella, some tips on how to stay safe while getting to school on the first day.

“Make sure there are no cars passing and wait until the cross-guard walks so you can walk,” said incoming fourth grader, Bella Hernandez.

Fulgoni says once the city council votes to approve the funds, his team will then send the project out to bid with construction likely getting started this winter.

He says in the coming months, families heading to school should be prepared for the crosswalk installations.

“We'll try to do the work during non-peak hours to minimize the impact, but there are going to be detours for both pedestrians and for road traffic,” Fulgoni added.

He anticipates the project will be completed by the start of the 2024 school year.

You can find a list of Safe Walking Routes to Santa Maria elementary and junior high schools by clicking here: https://www.smbsd.org/departments/maintenance-operations/safe-walking-routes

