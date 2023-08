The City of Santa Maria’s City Manager announced he will be retiring next month.

Jason Stilwell submitted his resignation to the City Council Wednesday.

Stillwell has been with the City of Santa Maria for 8 years, starting as Deputy City Manager in 2015.

He was appointed City Manager in 2017.

Stillwell’s last day will be September 22.

City officials say the City Council will meet on August 15 to begin the process of selecting a new City Manager.