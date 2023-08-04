Santa Maria clothing store moves to new location after storefront caught fire in 2022

Young's Clothing opened a new storefront in Santa Maria after their previous store caught fire in 2022.

Store owners say a fire started on their property and spread to their building causing them to close the store in May 2022.

According to their website, the clothing store offers casual, street and sportswear.

KSBY caught up with the store owner during their week of opening.

"Oh, it's been fantastic. Everyone's been telling me they're glad. I'm so glad you're back. We can get more pro clubs now. I mean, I'm just glad we were to open and be in business again," said owner, Young Kang.

The new store is located at 1617 S. Broadway, just down the street from their old location.

Young's Clothing has been serving Santa Maria since 1997.