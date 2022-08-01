Santa Maria community members delighted by the Music at the Library series

Usually, you think of a library as quiet, but on Sunday, one Central Coast library was filled with the sound of music.

The performance was part of the Music at the Library series at the Santa Maria Public Library.

This is put on by the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

Piano duo Sarah and Ava Gerges played for the audience. They are national duo players.

These concerts are free to the community.

There have also been cello and children's performances.

"They have been just terrific, and we've packed the room every time, so people are really anxious to hear this kind of quality music,” said Jed Beebe, the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society President. “It's really at the highest level."

This was just one of the six concerts going on throughout the year.