Suspect in custody, 2 injured after explosion at Santa Maria courthouse

UPDATE (10:53 a.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect involved in Wednesday morning's explosion at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria is an adult male, and the explosion was from an intentionally set improvised explosive device.

WATCH: Witness Shane Mellon describes scene at Santa Maria Courthouse after explosion, plus raw video

UPDATE (10:46 a.m.) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office posted on X that the California Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the situation in Santa Maria.

The Governor's Office and @Cal_OES are actively monitoring the explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse and coordinating with law enforcement authorities. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 25, 2024

UPDATE (10:34 a.m.) - According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, there are two reports of non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's spokesperson says one person was detained immediately following the incident. The scene remained active as of 10:30 a.m.

The FBI is also responding.

UPDATE (10:11 a.m.) - A Santa Maria City spokesperson says a suspect is in custody following reports of a bomb going off at around 8:34 a.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County courthouse in Santa Maria.

The spokesperson says City Hall, the finance department, public library and recreation and parks department were all locked down as a precuationary measure following the incident and will be closed the rest of the day,

Maria Public Library, and Recreation and Parks Department are closed for the rest of the day. They are located along the McClelland Street corridor near the Courthouse.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Santa Barbara County courthouse in Santa Maria is closed Wednesday morning due to a reported explosion, officials say.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the area had not been deemed safe as of 9:25 a.m. and people were being told to avoid the area.

A witness on scene told KSBY someone walked into the courthouse and threw a backpack at security, causing an explosion.

The witness says security then detained the person.

Officials have not confirmed whether there were any injuries.

Several streets in the area are blocked off including Miller Street from Cook to Central, and McClelland Street from Boone to Cook.

The sheriff's office is lead on the investigation, according to Santa Maria police.

A courthouse official told KSBY the campus is currently closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

