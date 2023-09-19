Santa Maria discount store looking for new location

Discount store Black Friday in Santa Maria is looking for a new location.

Store closing signs are up outside the business that has occupied the former Fallas store off Broadway since earlier this year. Store officials say they are having to move due to plans the City has for the location.

Last summer, the City of Santa Maria announced it wanted to convert the building into a new apartment complex.

City officials previously said the space would be converted into a Spanish mission-style building looking different from what it is today.

Black Friday was never intended to be in the space long-term.

City officials on Tuesday told KSBY they have not yet received permit requests for remodels to the buidling, adding that it will not be fully demolished when the new apartments called the Heritage Lofts go in.