Santa Maria Elk's Car Show featured over 100 cars

The Santa Maria Elk’s car show held its 27th annual car, truck, and motorcycle show. Over 150 vehicles were showcased at the free event. Food and beverages were available to attendees with a live DJ, vendors, raffle prizes, drawings, and a beer tent. Open to all types of vehicles

The show was open to any type of vehicle which included Custom Hot Rods, Trucks, Race Cars, Boats, Jeeps, Antiques, Project Cars, Vans, and Motorcycles.

Eric Alvarez, President of the Car Show Committee said “It's cool to see everybody out here enjoying the cars. All the money that we raise here, we donate back to local charities. Um, last year with the last year's profits, we did sleep in heavenly peace. They make beds for kids in the community. They don't have beds. And then we also sponsored the Veterans for Honor flight. “

This won’t be the last car event in Santa Maria this month as the 50th Mini Meet West will be happening next week from Monday to Thursday.