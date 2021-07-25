Santa Maria Elks Lodge hosts first Christmas in July craft fair

The Christmas holiday is still months away but not for the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

The group hosted its first ever 'Christmas in July' craft fair. There were more than 80 vendors at the free outdoor market.

Organizers say the idea is to get people out of the house and enjoy a craft fair with fellow community members.

Elk member, Carmel Schwindt, says, "I put it (the event) on my Facebook and the next day I had 10 or 15 people call." Schwindt says people enjoyed the bake sale, barbecue, and craft show.

Organizers said that people came from all over the state as the project took off.

All proceeds from vendor fees going to support the "Elks Lodge Antlers" youth program which focuses on building life skills and friendships.