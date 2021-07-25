Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Maria Elks Lodge hosts first Christmas in July craft fair

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge is located at 1309 North Bradley Road in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Elks Lodge.JPG
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 20:41:23-04

The Christmas holiday is still months away but not for the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

The group hosted its first ever 'Christmas in July' craft fair. There were more than 80 vendors at the free outdoor market.

Organizers say the idea is to get people out of the house and enjoy a craft fair with fellow community members.

Elk member, Carmel Schwindt, says, "I put it (the event) on my Facebook and the next day I had 10 or 15 people call." Schwindt says people enjoyed the bake sale, barbecue, and craft show.

Organizers said that people came from all over the state as the project took off.

All proceeds from vendor fees going to support the "Elks Lodge Antlers" youth program which focuses on building life skills and friendships.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today