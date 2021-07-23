Santa Maria Elks Lodge to host Christmas in July

The Christmas holiday is still months away but not for the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

The lodge is hosting its first Christmas in July craft fair on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With more than 80 vendors, the free outdoor market will feature homemade crafts and goods as well as a bake sale and barbecue feast.

Organizers say the idea is to get people out of the house and enjoy a craft fair with fellow community members.

"It's gonna be fun for the kids, fun for us big kids because it's a way to get out, it's a way to meet people, it's a way to just let loose, have a good time and enjoy the outdoors, enjoy everything," said Carmel Schwindt, Christmas in July organizer.

All proceeds from vendor fees will go to the Elks Lodge Antlers youth program.

Organizers say people are coming from all over the state to celebrate Christmas in July.