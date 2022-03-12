Santa Maria Elks Rodeo announces 2022 queen candidates

After two years of changes due to COVID-19, the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade are back for 2022.

On Friday, Elks Rodeo officials announced the three candidates for the 2022 queen contest.

Rylie Halsell is representing St. Joseph High School, Ashley Palin is representing the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County, and Primavera Rosales is representing the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.

"I was so excited," Halsell said. "I love the rodeo, it's my favorite time of year, and I've been involved with it in the past but not like this and not being able to give back to my community.">

"I think the biggest reason to come to the rodeo is to support your local community and enjoy and have fun with your family and friends," Rosales added.

"I'm really excited to finally be able to come back together and be social and begin to help those in need in our community again," said Palin.

Elks Rodeo officials say every dollar raised in the queen competition campaigns is given back to community youth programs.

The 79th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo will be held June 2-5. Click here for a detailed schedule of events.