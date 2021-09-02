Santa Maria Elks Rodeo returns

The 78th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo & Parade is making its return this Labor Day weekend after it was canceled last year.

The event is usually held in June but was moved back due to the pandemic.

The mutton busting and camp buckaroo events will take place every night. Some events will not take place this year, including the Beard-O-Reno and Mini Rodeo Qualifier.

Even with the COVID-19 modifications, organizers say they are excited to have to event returning to the community.

"We are so excited to finally be rodeoing again," said Johnna Clark, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Media Director. "It's exactly what this community needs right now, to come together, even in the tough times we need to celebrate and we are ready to bring it this weekend."

The event begins Thursday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 5.

Tickets cost $20 for adults. To find out more, click here.