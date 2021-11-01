Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser to be held this week

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is hosting its Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser this Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Santa Maria Fairpark, located at 937 S. Thornburg St.

The goal of Empty Bowls is to raise awareness and funds to provide healthy groceries and fresh produce for those facing hunger in the Santa Maria Valley.

"We've seen so much increased need in our community since the COVID-19 pandemic and unfortunately, that need remains extremely elevated in our community," said Laurel Alcantar, Santa Barbara County Foodbank Senior Development Manager.

This year, Empty Bowls will be held in a drive-thru format.

Attendees will receive a pre-selected, handmade bowl and heat-&-serve gourmet soup from local restaurants to enjoy at home or work.

Tickets are $25 each for time slots on the hour and half hour. Click here to purchase tickets.

