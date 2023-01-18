Watch Now
Santa Maria Fairpark and Goleta COVID-19 testing sites closing

These sites will close on Feb. 2
KSBY News
The California Department of Public Health is terminating operations of the COVID-19 sites located at Direct Relief in Goleta and the FairPark in Santa Maria. These closures will take effect on Feb. 2.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 18, 2023
Testing is recommended for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and those that have been exposed to individuals with COVID-19. Alternative testing sites are still available free of charge countywide:

  • Santa Barbara: Testing Trailer at 267 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara, schedule an appointment here. (Will resume operations on Jan. 23)
  • Lompoc: Health Care Center at 301 North R St, Lompoc, schedule an appointment here.
  • Santa Maria Health Care Center at 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria, schedule an appointment here.

For information on where you can obtain free COVID-19 test kits, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/at-home-test-kits/. For those who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages. TTY line available for (1-888-720-7489) to support access by hearing impaired callers.

At-home test kits are also available to purchase at your local pharmacy.

