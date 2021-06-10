Santa Maria Fairpark will host 'portable theme park' and virtual livestock auction this July

While this year's Santa Barbara County Fair has been canceled, there will be a carnival and a virtual livestock show and auction.

This July, the Santa Maria Fairpark will host the "Helm and Sons Amusements Greatest Portable Theme Park."

Admission to the park will include access to all rides and live entertainment. The event will also include games and food available for purchase.

Tickets are available now on the Santa Maria Fairpark website for $25. Starting July 1, ticket prices will increase to $30 for children 10 years of age and younger, and $40 for everyone 11 years of age and up.

The Helm and Sons Amusements Greatest Portable Theme Park will be open Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1-4 and July 8-11.

The Santa Barbara County Fair Virtual Livestock Show and Auction will take place July 15-16. It will feature market beef, goat, sheep, swine, replacement heifers, and industrial arts from local 4-H, FFA, and independent students.

Buyers and sponsors can pre-register now. More information is available on the Santa Maria Fairpark website or by emailing entries@santamariafairpark.com.