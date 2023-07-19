Santa Maria Fire Chief sworn in

The new Santa Maria Fire Chief was sworn in Tuesday.

Brad Dandridge was named interim Fire Chief in February and now takes over the full role.

He took part in a badge pinning ceremony during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

He was sworn in by Mayor Alice Patino.

Dandridge has previously served with the Fresno Fire Department, as a battalion chief, and as a deputy fire chief in Santa Maria.

Family and friends were in the audience for the ceremony, including people who made the trip all the way from Fresno.

“I graduated from Santa maria High School in 1989, and I'm glad to come back home. I look forward and feel very fortunate to be appointed as the Fire Chief for the city in which I was raised. I look forward to continuing to bring service to the residents of this community in Santa <aria, keep them safe and all their endeavors," said Dandridge.

Jim Clayton has been appointed as the new Deputy Fire Chief, after serving in an interim role since December.