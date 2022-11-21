Santa Maria Fire Department donates fire truck to Guatemalan firefighters

The Santa Maria Fire Department donated a fire truck to Guatemalan firefighters in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Pismo and Grover Beach.

This came after hearing the Antigua Guatemala Fire Department was in need.

"In our city, we provide various responses to emergency calls whether they be vehicle fires or first aid," Jose Manuel Alfaro, of the Antigua Guatemala Fire Department told KSBY.

"Having this engine to provide the service will help enhance their ability to provide the service in the city of Antigua Guatemala."

The Santa Maria Fire Department discovered the need for a truck through an email that got circulated to local fire departments from Steven Curry, the international service director of the Rotary Club of Pismo and Grover Beach.

The email explained that Antigua Guatemala Fire Department needed a fire truck as they only had one old Ford 150 with a water tank in the back.

Santa Maria Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg responded yes to the need.

The city council then sold the fire truck to the Rotary Club for a dollar and then donated the truck to the Guatemalan firefighters.

"This is a big deal for them. We're just so happy to be the Rotary Club of Pismo and Grover to be able to make this project come to fruition," Curry told KSBY.

"They're going to keep this truck in service that's going to help people in Guatemala for years to come."