Santa Maria freshmen learn what its like to be an adult, pay bills at 'Reality Fair'

More than 700 Santa Maria High School freshmen received a paycheck based on their grades.

This paycheck was made for students to spend during a Reality Fair at the school on Friday.

Students were paid based on their GPA and were allowed to make purchases at the fair with that money.

Organizers say the goal is to show students the reality of what it's like to pay bills as an adult, as well as the importance of academic performance.

KSBY caught up with one student while they were asked to walk around the fair and pay for things like insurance, groceries and other basic needs.

"Well, so far, it's pretty interesting. It's like. It's like a shock to reality, kind of. And all the expenses and everything," said freshman Alianna Montes.

Some participating businesses included SESLOC, AAA, Kohl's and Santa Maria Ford.