Santa Maria gas station now offering compressed natural gas

A Santa Maria gas station is now offering compressed natural gas (CNG).

The Chevron at 1155 E. Betteravia Road will now be able to offer CNG to its customers.

A tanker truck powered by CNG fueled up at the station on Wednesday to mark the grand opening.

"Having to go with a sustainability of compressed natural gas in a vehicle and not compromising on losing horsepower was very nice that we were able to offer that to our environment and to our communities," said Ruby Erwin, Thompson and Harvey Transportation office manager.