Santa Maria gas station sells one of two CA Mega Millions tickets matching 5 numbers

Two tickets matching five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night were sold in California.

One of those tickets was sold at a gas station in Santa Maria.

A clerk at Mobil Mart located on Betteravia Road confirmed with KSBY a ticket matching five numbers was sold at that store.

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning 5-number ticket is worth $245,984. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61, and 11.

This is just one of five tickets that had five matching numbers Tuesday night. There was one more in California, and others in Florida, Georgia and Massachusetts.

The jackpot Tuesday night was worth $586 million. Since there was no winner with all matching numbers that jackpot has gone up to $640 million.

The lottery said the jackpot will be the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of the year.

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $600 million just five times in its more than 20-year history.