Santa Maria gets more colorful with new mural painted by local teens

Santa Maria just got more colorful as a new mural was completed Monday on the former library at the City Civic Center, facing Broadway (Highway 135).

The mural, 16 feet high by 32 feet long, was painted on 16 4x8-foot panels by local teens, under the direction of artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith, of The Environment Makers, Inc. depicts the past, present, and future of Santa Maria by showing the key elements that make up what Santa Maria is known for including farming, barbeque, and rodeo.

And also happening in Santa Maria is construction on the Veterans Memorial Plaza. Work is underway and is expected to be finished by August 11.

Pine Street will now be considered a part of the Veterans Memorial Building leading into the park.

And a few blocks away at Pine Street and Chapel Street is the new Teresa Machado Plaza.

There will also be a new plaque to celebrate Teresa Machado and a sculpture.

There are musical instruments in the park for everyone to use plus picnic tables.