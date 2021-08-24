Watch
Santa Maria golf tournament benefits STEM, workforce programs

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 23, 2021
EconAlliance hosted its Inaugural Cross-Industry Golf Tournament Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club.

EconAlliance is a non-profit that works with businesses in various industries throughout northern Santa Barbara County to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and job development.

Monday's tournament specifically benefited the organization's STEM and Workforce Development programs.

"I think this is a really important effort for us. We've had a struggle trying to raise enough money for our STEM and Workforce programs and this will help immensely," said Vicky Conner, EconAlliance Initiatives Director.

To learn more about EconAlliance, visit their website.

