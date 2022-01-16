Santa Maria grants free 31-day bus passes for teens

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, and Santa Maria Regional Transit are granting free 31-day bus passes to teens in grades 7-12 who live, work, or attend school within city limits.

Recipients of financial assistance programs, including students that receive free or reduced school lunches, are eligible.

The free monthly bus passes are a result of students requesting free transportation resources from the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety and are funded by grants from the California Department of Transportation.

To apply, students must present a school identification document, verification of financial need, and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Passes are available at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street.

Application processing hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

