Santa Maria High grad places in stock market writing competition

SMJUHSD
Juan Daniel Pacheco-Sierra (center), Santa Maria High School Class of 2022, won 10th place nationwide for the essay he submitted in the InvestWrite competition. Also pictured: Business Department Chair Cindy Quaid and Principal Steve Campbell.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Aug 24, 2022
A Santa Maria High School graduate has placed in a national writing competition about the stock market.

Juan Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, a member of the Class of 2022, submitted an essay called "Enhancing the Stock Market Experience" to the 2022 InvestWrite writing competition. He has earned 10th place nationwide for the paper.

In his essay, Pacheco-Sierra included three things he learned about investing and how it can play a role in his future.

"I would like to thank InvestWrite for acknowledging my work and selecting me from a pool of competitive writers as a national winner," he said.

His prizes include a $100 gift card, a journal and pen, a medal and a certificate.

Santa Maria High School Business Department Chair Cindy Quaid received similar prizes. She also got an InvestWrite classroom banner.

Pacheco-Sierra will attend UCLA starting in September.

